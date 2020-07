Amenities

Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath home in quiet subdivision. New roof. Living room boasts gorgeous wood floors complimented by captivating modern fireplace and vast natural light. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space with breakfast bar. Open floor plan provides for great entertaining! Unique master bath adds a touch of character. Neutral interior paint selection make for cozy, relaxing spaces. Backyard compliments the charm of the property. Mansfield ISD. Welcome HOME!