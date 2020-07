Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Great SW Arlington location on quiet Cul-De-Sac, no thru traffic. Easy care, allure flooring throughout home, no carpet. Three bedroom with office off master. Large fenced back yard with covered patio and big storage building. Good schools, Martin High, Boles Jr. High, Corey Elementary. Ready for move-in. Small pets OK but no dogs over 20 lbs. accepted. Agents see Rental Criteria in MLS Supplements for instructions, use TAR LEASE APPLICATION