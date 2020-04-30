516 Boronia Road

Beautiful home with trees and green grass. This home is on a culdesac. This home has split bedrooms and with 2 full baths. The backyard is a very nice size and fenced. The elementary school is right behind the back yard and within walking distance from this home. The school district is Mansfield. Make ready & paint in progress.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
