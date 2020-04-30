All apartments in Arlington
516 Boronia Road
516 Boronia Road

516 Boronia Road · No Longer Available
Location

516 Boronia Road, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with trees and green grass. This home is on a culdesac. This home has split bedrooms and with 2 full baths. The backyard is a very nice size and fenced. The elementary school is right behind the back yard and within walking distance from this home. The school district is Mansfield. Make ready & paint in progress.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Boronia Road have any available units?
516 Boronia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Boronia Road have?
Some of 516 Boronia Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Boronia Road currently offering any rent specials?
516 Boronia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Boronia Road pet-friendly?
No, 516 Boronia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 516 Boronia Road offer parking?
Yes, 516 Boronia Road offers parking.
Does 516 Boronia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Boronia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Boronia Road have a pool?
No, 516 Boronia Road does not have a pool.
Does 516 Boronia Road have accessible units?
No, 516 Boronia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Boronia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Boronia Road has units with dishwashers.

