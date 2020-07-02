All apartments in Arlington
5100 Martinsburg Square
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5100 Martinsburg Square

5100 Martinsburg Square · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Martinsburg Square, Arlington, TX 76017
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful 4/2.5/2 home located in Arlington with rolling hills and beautiful natural landscaping. Hardwood flooring, black appliances, island in kitchen, wood burning fireplace, covered patio in backyard. Master bedroom located downstairs, office/study in front of home. Spacious 2nd living area upstairs. Very close walking distance to community pool, and subdivision has a gated entry. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

972-200-3780

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Martinsburg Square have any available units?
5100 Martinsburg Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Martinsburg Square have?
Some of 5100 Martinsburg Square's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Martinsburg Square currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Martinsburg Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Martinsburg Square pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Martinsburg Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5100 Martinsburg Square offer parking?
No, 5100 Martinsburg Square does not offer parking.
Does 5100 Martinsburg Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Martinsburg Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Martinsburg Square have a pool?
Yes, 5100 Martinsburg Square has a pool.
Does 5100 Martinsburg Square have accessible units?
No, 5100 Martinsburg Square does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Martinsburg Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 Martinsburg Square does not have units with dishwashers.

