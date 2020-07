Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking

4 bedroom home with grand curb appeal, with open floor plan overlooking a private back yard and an expanded covered back patio and Fire Pit, perfect for entertaining. Laminate Wood Floors in the large living room with Gas Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with built-in appliances and Island. Includes a Study or Office. Large Master Bedroom with Jacuzzi Tub and Separate Shower. Immediate access to Grocery Stores, Shopping, and Dining.