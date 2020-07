Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come see this meticulously remodeled home. Completely redone 3 years ago! All SS appliances, paint, flooring and light fixtures! This home features an open floor plan with plenty of storage. This home also has an oversized garage, fenced in backyard, open patio area. All appliances, including washer and dryer are included in the rent! We are pet friendly with additional deposit. Move in for March 1st.