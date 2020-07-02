All apartments in Arlington
4926 Brazoswood Circle

4926 Brazoswood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4926 Brazoswood Circle, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will LOVE this beautifully updated contemporary home in a sought after established neighborhood with excellent schools! This home has been professionally updated & feels like a new home. Open concept living & dining rooms are great for entertaining! Modern looking kitchen with granite countertop & mosaic backsplash. Updates include: Fresh neutral grey paint with white cabinet, granite countertop in all wet areas, HVAC system, SS appliances, lighting & plumbing fixture, easy-care wood-like tile throughout, ceiling fans, too many to list! Backyard has a covered patio with plenty of shades, perfect for cooling off in the Texas summer heat. Super conveniently located near major hwys, schools, & shopping centers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4926 Brazoswood Circle have any available units?
4926 Brazoswood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4926 Brazoswood Circle have?
Some of 4926 Brazoswood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4926 Brazoswood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4926 Brazoswood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 Brazoswood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4926 Brazoswood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4926 Brazoswood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4926 Brazoswood Circle offers parking.
Does 4926 Brazoswood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 Brazoswood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 Brazoswood Circle have a pool?
No, 4926 Brazoswood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4926 Brazoswood Circle have accessible units?
No, 4926 Brazoswood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 Brazoswood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4926 Brazoswood Circle has units with dishwashers.

