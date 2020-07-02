4926 Brazoswood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will LOVE this beautifully updated contemporary home in a sought after established neighborhood with excellent schools! This home has been professionally updated & feels like a new home. Open concept living & dining rooms are great for entertaining! Modern looking kitchen with granite countertop & mosaic backsplash. Updates include: Fresh neutral grey paint with white cabinet, granite countertop in all wet areas, HVAC system, SS appliances, lighting & plumbing fixture, easy-care wood-like tile throughout, ceiling fans, too many to list! Backyard has a covered patio with plenty of shades, perfect for cooling off in the Texas summer heat. Super conveniently located near major hwys, schools, & shopping centers