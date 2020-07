Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available in the next 2 weeks! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a great deck overlooking a scenic back yard. The home has a fireplace, built in appliances in a nice open kitchen, large living room with high ceilings. Located in a quiet neighborhood in the Martin High School area. Easy access circular driveway and a two-car garage with built in cabinets. Back yard has a separate nice size storage building. Please call for more information about pet fees and rental criteria