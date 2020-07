Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home awaits for you! Wonderful outside view from the living room due to skylight windows. Covered porch to sit out and relax. New installed laminate floors throughout the whole house, which makes the interior of the home stand out even more! No more carpet. Nice size rooms with spacious closets. Master bedroom has backyard access.