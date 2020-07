Amenities

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Arlington, TX. This fantastic home features plenty of natural lighting throughout, carpeted rooms and bedrooms, tiled kitchen floor, ceiling fans, a spacious master closet, a relaxing back deck, a fenced-in backyard, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and stove, microwave, and granite countertops. Contact us today to schedule a tour of this pet friendly home!