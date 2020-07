Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

CB JENI HOMES LANCASTER floor plan. This awesome new construction townhome design will WOW you from the inside and out. Beautiful plan with PRIVATE PATIO!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, two dining, study, tons of storage and 2 car garage. This townhome is sure to impress! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen, spacious living areas for tons of entertaining and did we mention a private patio for those early morning coffee times or evening wind downs? Must See!!