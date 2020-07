Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great family floorplan in the quiet SW Arlington neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features new luxury vinyl flooring, fantastic backyard spaces (including a large custom built storage unit), large bedrooms, beautiful dining area, a breakfast bar, and a spacious family room. This also has new energy efficient windows and a new roof. Great schools, great curb appeal! This is a must see.