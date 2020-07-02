All apartments in Arlington
427 Vonner Court
427 Vonner Court

427 Vonner Court · No Longer Available
Location

427 Vonner Court, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice 2-1 Fourplex on cul-de-sac in Arlington! 2nd floor unit, Apt D. New paint, desirable hard surface flooring, walk-in closets and more! Entry opens to a spacious 15x10 family room. To the right you will find the dining area and kitchen with oak cabinets, pretty countertops and ample storage. Two bedrooms with 6x5 closets - one with balcony access, full bath with extra storage, separate utility room for stackable washer and dryer, located near restaurants, entertainment and easy access to I-30. One small pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Vonner Court have any available units?
427 Vonner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Vonner Court have?
Some of 427 Vonner Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Vonner Court currently offering any rent specials?
427 Vonner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Vonner Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Vonner Court is pet friendly.
Does 427 Vonner Court offer parking?
Yes, 427 Vonner Court offers parking.
Does 427 Vonner Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 Vonner Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Vonner Court have a pool?
No, 427 Vonner Court does not have a pool.
Does 427 Vonner Court have accessible units?
No, 427 Vonner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Vonner Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Vonner Court has units with dishwashers.

