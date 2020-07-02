427 Vonner Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice 2-1 Fourplex on cul-de-sac in Arlington! 2nd floor unit, Apt D. New paint, desirable hard surface flooring, walk-in closets and more! Entry opens to a spacious 15x10 family room. To the right you will find the dining area and kitchen with oak cabinets, pretty countertops and ample storage. Two bedrooms with 6x5 closets - one with balcony access, full bath with extra storage, separate utility room for stackable washer and dryer, located near restaurants, entertainment and easy access to I-30. One small pet considered.