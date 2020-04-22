4203 Aspen Grove Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

This gorgeous one-owner home in prestigious Viridian boasts an open gourmet kitchen, including dbl ovens, gas cooktop with pot filler, glass uppers, under cabinet lighting & granite. Beautiful wood floors, plantation shutters, a water filtration system, as well as a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Spacious master with dual vanities & rain shower, a huge bonus & media room upstairs, 3 car garage, & covered patio for entertaining. All in the idealistic community of Viridian, offering a comfortable life in nature's beauty with trails, lakes, & parks, located just minutes from shopping & entertainment in highly sought after HEB ISD.