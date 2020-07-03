All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

418 E Lavender Lane

418 East Lavender Lane · No Longer Available
Location

418 East Lavender Lane, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful, newly renovated home is sure to catch your eye. Filled with large windows, you will enjoy plenty of natural light, complimenting the gorgeous new flooring, paint and updates. With an abundance of cabinets you will not run out of space in the kitchen and the bedrooms contain built-in drawers in addition to plenty of closet space. The large, fenced-in backyard boasts wonderfully matured trees making for the perfect place for adults to relax, children to play and small pets to run around.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 E Lavender Lane have any available units?
418 E Lavender Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 418 E Lavender Lane currently offering any rent specials?
418 E Lavender Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 E Lavender Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 E Lavender Lane is pet friendly.
Does 418 E Lavender Lane offer parking?
No, 418 E Lavender Lane does not offer parking.
Does 418 E Lavender Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 E Lavender Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 E Lavender Lane have a pool?
No, 418 E Lavender Lane does not have a pool.
Does 418 E Lavender Lane have accessible units?
No, 418 E Lavender Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 418 E Lavender Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 E Lavender Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 E Lavender Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 E Lavender Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

