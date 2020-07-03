418 E Lavender Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful, newly renovated home is sure to catch your eye. Filled with large windows, you will enjoy plenty of natural light, complimenting the gorgeous new flooring, paint and updates. With an abundance of cabinets you will not run out of space in the kitchen and the bedrooms contain built-in drawers in addition to plenty of closet space. The large, fenced-in backyard boasts wonderfully matured trees making for the perfect place for adults to relax, children to play and small pets to run around.