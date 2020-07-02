All apartments in Arlington
415 Stonehenge Dr
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:37 AM

415 Stonehenge Dr

415 Stonehenge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

415 Stonehenge Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3BR-1.5BA-2GA Arlington home. Wonderful open floor plan! 2 living areas! One living room has vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Kitchen has beautiful updated floors and counters. Plenty of cabinet AND counter space. Bathrooms have nice ceramic tile.

Huge fenced in back yard. Great for kids, pets or entertaining! Covered patio.

Close to I-20, I-30, and US-360. Schools within 2 miles. Close to many parks, i.e. Vandergriff Park and Johnson Creek Linear Park. Huge variety of restaurants and shopping nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Stonehenge Dr have any available units?
415 Stonehenge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Stonehenge Dr have?
Some of 415 Stonehenge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Stonehenge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
415 Stonehenge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Stonehenge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Stonehenge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 415 Stonehenge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 415 Stonehenge Dr offers parking.
Does 415 Stonehenge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Stonehenge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Stonehenge Dr have a pool?
No, 415 Stonehenge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 415 Stonehenge Dr have accessible units?
No, 415 Stonehenge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Stonehenge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Stonehenge Dr has units with dishwashers.

