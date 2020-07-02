415 Stonehenge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3BR-1.5BA-2GA Arlington home. Wonderful open floor plan! 2 living areas! One living room has vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Kitchen has beautiful updated floors and counters. Plenty of cabinet AND counter space. Bathrooms have nice ceramic tile.



Huge fenced in back yard. Great for kids, pets or entertaining! Covered patio.



Close to I-20, I-30, and US-360. Schools within 2 miles. Close to many parks, i.e. Vandergriff Park and Johnson Creek Linear Park. Huge variety of restaurants and shopping nearby.