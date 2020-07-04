All apartments in Arlington
412 Donnell Dr
412 Donnell Dr

412 Donnell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Donnell Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
stylish duplex located in Central Arlington off Division. Many interior features include open concept living area with a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, recently painted, new windows, 2 bedrooms with 1 shared bathroom, fenced yard. The kitchen includes a stove and oven, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=pzqI85FEJJ&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Donnell Dr have any available units?
412 Donnell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Donnell Dr have?
Some of 412 Donnell Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Donnell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
412 Donnell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Donnell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Donnell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 412 Donnell Dr offer parking?
No, 412 Donnell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 412 Donnell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Donnell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Donnell Dr have a pool?
No, 412 Donnell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 412 Donnell Dr have accessible units?
No, 412 Donnell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Donnell Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Donnell Dr has units with dishwashers.

