Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

This wonderful home is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Offers Carpet in the living room hallways and bedrooms, Tile in the kitchen, breakfast room and bathrooms. Large fenced in backyard. Hurry this is a wonderful home at a great price in a quite area and wont last!