Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4107 Pyracantha Drive
4107 Pyracantha Drive

4107 Pyracantha Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4107 Pyracantha Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
APPROVED APPLICANT~BEAUTIFUL SW ARLINGTON 1 STORY 3-2-2 READY FOR A IMMEDIATE LEASE!~Well established Neighborhood and walking distance to Deaver Park with Playground*Spacious open Living with floor to ceiling Stone Fireplace opens to both Dining and Kitchen with Cherry Stained cabinets and side Breakfast Serving Bar opening to side Sunroom*Split Bedroom arrangement with large private Master*Carpet Free Home with engineered wood flooring in main Rooms,Hall & Bedrooms*Neutral paint throughout with accent walls,updated bath vanities,fixtures and ceiling fans*Mature Landscaping with lrg front shade Tree & 6 foot fenced backyard*Easy access to major Highways I-20 & HWY 360*No Smoking,Section 8 or Aggressive Breads

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Pyracantha Drive have any available units?
4107 Pyracantha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 Pyracantha Drive have?
Some of 4107 Pyracantha Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 Pyracantha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Pyracantha Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Pyracantha Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4107 Pyracantha Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4107 Pyracantha Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4107 Pyracantha Drive offers parking.
Does 4107 Pyracantha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Pyracantha Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Pyracantha Drive have a pool?
No, 4107 Pyracantha Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Pyracantha Drive have accessible units?
No, 4107 Pyracantha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Pyracantha Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4107 Pyracantha Drive has units with dishwashers.

