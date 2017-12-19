4107 Pyracantha Drive

Amenities

APPROVED APPLICANT~BEAUTIFUL SW ARLINGTON 1 STORY 3-2-2 READY FOR A IMMEDIATE LEASE!~Well established Neighborhood and walking distance to Deaver Park with Playground*Spacious open Living with floor to ceiling Stone Fireplace opens to both Dining and Kitchen with Cherry Stained cabinets and side Breakfast Serving Bar opening to side Sunroom*Split Bedroom arrangement with large private Master*Carpet Free Home with engineered wood flooring in main Rooms,Hall & Bedrooms*Neutral paint throughout with accent walls,updated bath vanities,fixtures and ceiling fans*Mature Landscaping with lrg front shade Tree & 6 foot fenced backyard*Easy access to major Highways I-20 & HWY 360*No Smoking,Section 8 or Aggressive Breads