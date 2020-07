Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Meticulously maintained craftsman style home in resort style community of Viridian. Sitting on a corner lot with large covered porch, perfect for entertaining! The home is light and bright with beautiful designer touches throughout. Kitchen with large island is open to the dining and living with views of outdoor space. First floor Master Suite has large spa like walk-in shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Refrigerator and Washer&Dryer included.