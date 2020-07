Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY! UPDATED 3-2-2 home in Arlington with great floor plan and even a bonus room that could be used an extra family room or sun room! Many updates throughout including fresh interior paint, new carpet in all bedrooms, new vinyl floors throughout main living areas and new dishwasher. Great kitchen with tons of storage! Large backyard with a covered patio area perfect for entertaining! Landlord covers yard maintenance and quarterly pest control. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!