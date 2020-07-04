All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 McMurtry Drive

400 Mcmurtry Drive
Location

400 Mcmurtry Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home conveniently located near parks and shopping in Mansfield ISD. Features an open floor concept, stainless steel appliances, and a large living room with wood burning fireplace. This property won't last long, so don't wait.

-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, and dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Security Deposit: 1 month’s rent;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Tenant Insurance Required: Yes;
-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.

* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 McMurtry Drive have any available units?
400 McMurtry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 McMurtry Drive have?
Some of 400 McMurtry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 McMurtry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
400 McMurtry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 McMurtry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 McMurtry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 400 McMurtry Drive offer parking?
No, 400 McMurtry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 400 McMurtry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 McMurtry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 McMurtry Drive have a pool?
No, 400 McMurtry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 400 McMurtry Drive have accessible units?
No, 400 McMurtry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 400 McMurtry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 McMurtry Drive has units with dishwashers.

