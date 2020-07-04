400 McMurtry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home conveniently located near parks and shopping in Mansfield ISD. Features an open floor concept, stainless steel appliances, and a large living room with wood burning fireplace. This property won't last long, so don't wait.



-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, and dishwasher;

-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;

-- Security Deposit: 1 month’s rent;

-- Pets Allowed: Yes;

-- Tenant Insurance Required: Yes;

-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.



* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

