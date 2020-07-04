All apartments in Arlington
3917 Glenbrook Drive

Location

3917 Glenbrook Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lots of TLC in this cute 3 bedroom dollhouse in Meadow Creek Addition! Formal living or dining off entry. Kitchen features granite counters & built-in microwave. Wood vinyl plank flooring throughout. Recently replaced Carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom has 2 closets. Master bath has 2 sinks. Split bedrooms. Woodburning fireplace in living area. Plenty of storage. Lots of trees. Open patio & storage shed with electricity in backyard. Close to I-20, schools & shopping. Refrigerator in garage & patio furniture included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Glenbrook Drive have any available units?
3917 Glenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Glenbrook Drive have?
Some of 3917 Glenbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Glenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Glenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Glenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Glenbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3917 Glenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Glenbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3917 Glenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Glenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Glenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3917 Glenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Glenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3917 Glenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Glenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Glenbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

