3917 Glenbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lots of TLC in this cute 3 bedroom dollhouse in Meadow Creek Addition! Formal living or dining off entry. Kitchen features granite counters & built-in microwave. Wood vinyl plank flooring throughout. Recently replaced Carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom has 2 closets. Master bath has 2 sinks. Split bedrooms. Woodburning fireplace in living area. Plenty of storage. Lots of trees. Open patio & storage shed with electricity in backyard. Close to I-20, schools & shopping. Refrigerator in garage & patio furniture included.