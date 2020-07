Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Well maintained home on wooded lot in Ditto, Young & Martin school zones. Updated kitchen fixtures, granite & subway tile. New carpet in bedrooms, plus tile in the main areas. Cross fenced backyard & patio. Sprinkler system in the front yard for easy maintenance. Seller will allow 1 small dog up to 10 lbs. No cats allowed. Non-smokers only.