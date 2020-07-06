3808 Jasmine Fox Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

AMAZING 3 BED, PLUS OFFICE, very close to LAKE in beautiful Viridian. You will love thissingle story floor plan and layout. Huge gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Split floor plan to keep the master and guest bedrooms separate. Separate utility room with cabinets and sink make it easy to do laundry. LARGE BACKYARD and PET FRIENDLY upon approval. Large outdoor kitchen with Gorgeous deck for tranquil relaxation. Also enjoy the comforts of a beautiful SPA. WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED. Yard maintenance included.