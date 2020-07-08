3807 Mahonia Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY REMODELED HOME in established neighborhood features 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Open floor plan with brand new flooring, interior and exterior paint, light fixtures, ceiling fans and 2 inches faux wood blinds. Enjoy no carpet through out. Granite counter top in kitchen with new SS appliances and subway tile back splash. Updated both master and second bathrooms. Walk-in closet in all bedrooms. New garage door and opener. New roof May'20. Large backyard. Convenience location, easy access to I-20 and Hwy 287. Minutes to restaurants and shopping centers. START SHOWING SUN MAY 10th.