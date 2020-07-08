All apartments in Arlington
3807 Mahonia Court
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:39 AM

3807 Mahonia Court

3807 Mahonia Court · No Longer Available
Location

3807 Mahonia Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY REMODELED HOME in established neighborhood features 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Open floor plan with brand new flooring, interior and exterior paint, light fixtures, ceiling fans and 2 inches faux wood blinds. Enjoy no carpet through out. Granite counter top in kitchen with new SS appliances and subway tile back splash. Updated both master and second bathrooms. Walk-in closet in all bedrooms. New garage door and opener. New roof May'20. Large backyard. Convenience location, easy access to I-20 and Hwy 287. Minutes to restaurants and shopping centers. START SHOWING SUN MAY 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Mahonia Court have any available units?
3807 Mahonia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 Mahonia Court have?
Some of 3807 Mahonia Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 Mahonia Court currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Mahonia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Mahonia Court pet-friendly?
No, 3807 Mahonia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3807 Mahonia Court offer parking?
Yes, 3807 Mahonia Court offers parking.
Does 3807 Mahonia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Mahonia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Mahonia Court have a pool?
No, 3807 Mahonia Court does not have a pool.
Does 3807 Mahonia Court have accessible units?
No, 3807 Mahonia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Mahonia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 Mahonia Court has units with dishwashers.

