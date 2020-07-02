All apartments in Arlington
3800 Mahonia Court

3800 Mahonia Court · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Mahonia Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely, SPACIOUS Home. Great Location. Close to I20 and Hwy 287, Shopping, Entertainment and Schools. Very nice established neighborhood feeds into Highly Rated SW Arlington Schools. Lovely Brick Home. Spacious Living and Dining with Open Plan. Stone Fireplace anchors the room. Double Sliding Patio Doors to open back patio and large back yard. Spacious Island Kitchen with loads of cabinet space. Built In Cabinets. Separate Laundry Room. HUGE Master with separate sitting area and MASTER FIREPLACE. All Bedrooms over sized. Walk In Closets. Plenty of Storage Closets. Fully Fenced. Quiet cul de sac street. App Fee $50 Per Adult, plus copy of DL, and 2 Recent Pay Stubs. NO Aggressive Breed dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Mahonia Court have any available units?
3800 Mahonia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Mahonia Court have?
Some of 3800 Mahonia Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Mahonia Court currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Mahonia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Mahonia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Mahonia Court is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Mahonia Court offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Mahonia Court offers parking.
Does 3800 Mahonia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Mahonia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Mahonia Court have a pool?
No, 3800 Mahonia Court does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Mahonia Court have accessible units?
No, 3800 Mahonia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Mahonia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Mahonia Court has units with dishwashers.

