3800 Mahonia Court

Lovely, SPACIOUS Home. Great Location. Close to I20 and Hwy 287, Shopping, Entertainment and Schools. Very nice established neighborhood feeds into Highly Rated SW Arlington Schools. Lovely Brick Home. Spacious Living and Dining with Open Plan. Stone Fireplace anchors the room. Double Sliding Patio Doors to open back patio and large back yard. Spacious Island Kitchen with loads of cabinet space. Built In Cabinets. Separate Laundry Room. HUGE Master with separate sitting area and MASTER FIREPLACE. All Bedrooms over sized. Walk In Closets. Plenty of Storage Closets. Fully Fenced. Quiet cul de sac street. App Fee $50 Per Adult, plus copy of DL, and 2 Recent Pay Stubs. NO Aggressive Breed dogs.