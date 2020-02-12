All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
3609 Alexandria Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:30 PM

3609 Alexandria Drive

3609 Alexandria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Alexandria Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute & well maintained in the ideal location! Brand New Carpet Throughout! Open Floorpan w Kitchen open to living area & breakfast nook. Kitchen equipped w ample counter space & storage & breakfast bar. Large Master Suite w walk in closet, shower & tub combo, and large vanity. Separate utility room w extra cabinet storage & linen cabinet. Backyard is perfect for entertaining! Includes covered patio w extended deck, shade trees, & wood privacy fence. Walking path located in neighborhood w ponds & ducks located a few houses down. No Pets! No exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Alexandria Drive have any available units?
3609 Alexandria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Alexandria Drive have?
Some of 3609 Alexandria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Alexandria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Alexandria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Alexandria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Alexandria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3609 Alexandria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Alexandria Drive offers parking.
Does 3609 Alexandria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Alexandria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Alexandria Drive have a pool?
No, 3609 Alexandria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Alexandria Drive have accessible units?
No, 3609 Alexandria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Alexandria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Alexandria Drive has units with dishwashers.

