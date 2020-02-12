3609 Alexandria Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute & well maintained in the ideal location! Brand New Carpet Throughout! Open Floorpan w Kitchen open to living area & breakfast nook. Kitchen equipped w ample counter space & storage & breakfast bar. Large Master Suite w walk in closet, shower & tub combo, and large vanity. Separate utility room w extra cabinet storage & linen cabinet. Backyard is perfect for entertaining! Includes covered patio w extended deck, shade trees, & wood privacy fence. Walking path located in neighborhood w ponds & ducks located a few houses down. No Pets! No exceptions.