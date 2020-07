Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful home in Heatherbrook Estates subdivision! Once you walk in, you'll be astounded by the dramatic extended ceilings. This lovely home has many great amenities. We've got recently updated flooring and kitchen counter tops and a cute kitchen island. There are 3 massive living areas!! The master bedroom has a his and her sink and a great jetted bath tub. There's a lovely sunroom located in the back leading to the backyard! This home will not last!