3505 Hastings Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home in quite and peaceful neighborhood - Property Id: 206677



2-story single family home in a quite nested area of Arlington, Tx. This home provides ample space with 4 Bedrooms with 2 large full bathrooms. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Air conditioning and heating throughout. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel range/oven, Microwave and Refrigerator. Laundry room boasts washer/dryer units hook ups which is adjacent to an attached 2-car garage. Large backyard for barbecue, stationary fountain and brickwork walk-way paths. Skylights and ceiling fan/lights throughtout. Secure gates and automatic front door and perimeter house lighting. Front walkway solar illuminated path lighting with exterior parking for 6 cars. 10 minutes from Cowboys AT&T Stadium, Rangers Global Life Park, Six-Flags and Hurricane Harbor amusement parks and UT Texas, Arlington. Close to Lake Arlington with plenty of restaurants, shopping at the Highlands outdoor mall and Lake Arlington Golf course.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206677

Property Id 206677



(RLNE5474759)