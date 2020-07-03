All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:20 PM

3505 Hastings Ct

3505 Hastings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Hastings Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home in quite and peaceful neighborhood - Property Id: 206677

2-story single family home in a quite nested area of Arlington, Tx. This home provides ample space with 4 Bedrooms with 2 large full bathrooms. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Air conditioning and heating throughout. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel range/oven, Microwave and Refrigerator. Laundry room boasts washer/dryer units hook ups which is adjacent to an attached 2-car garage. Large backyard for barbecue, stationary fountain and brickwork walk-way paths. Skylights and ceiling fan/lights throughtout. Secure gates and automatic front door and perimeter house lighting. Front walkway solar illuminated path lighting with exterior parking for 6 cars. 10 minutes from Cowboys AT&T Stadium, Rangers Global Life Park, Six-Flags and Hurricane Harbor amusement parks and UT Texas, Arlington. Close to Lake Arlington with plenty of restaurants, shopping at the Highlands outdoor mall and Lake Arlington Golf course.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206677
Property Id 206677

(RLNE5474759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Hastings Ct have any available units?
3505 Hastings Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 Hastings Ct have?
Some of 3505 Hastings Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Hastings Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Hastings Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Hastings Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Hastings Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Hastings Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3505 Hastings Ct offers parking.
Does 3505 Hastings Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3505 Hastings Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Hastings Ct have a pool?
No, 3505 Hastings Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Hastings Ct have accessible units?
No, 3505 Hastings Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Hastings Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 Hastings Ct has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
