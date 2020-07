Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom 2 bath home with ceramic tile, wood type floor in master bedroom, fenced in backyard, easy access to 360 and I-20. Mature trees, established neighborhood. All applicants must be submitted according to Instructions for submitting lease application in Transaction in the MLS. You can email application and pay for application fee via Paypal (see your Agent), or deliver documents and money order to our office in Mansfield. $35 app fee per person 18 and over.