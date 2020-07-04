All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3417 Allison Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3417 Allison Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3417 Allison Court

3417 Allison Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3417 Allison Court, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom duplex on a corner lot. Plank floors in the living and dining areas. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Pass through bar from the dining into the kitchen. Washer & Dryer connections. Two large bedrooms with walk in closets. Covered patio and small backyard. Driveway should accomodate 4 cars. Dining, shopping and entertainment nearby. Ready for move in!! No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This property does not accept Housing Assistance. Apply online at: FrontlineProperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/690167
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Allison Court have any available units?
3417 Allison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Allison Court have?
Some of 3417 Allison Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Allison Court currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Allison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Allison Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3417 Allison Court is pet friendly.
Does 3417 Allison Court offer parking?
No, 3417 Allison Court does not offer parking.
Does 3417 Allison Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Allison Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Allison Court have a pool?
No, 3417 Allison Court does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Allison Court have accessible units?
No, 3417 Allison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Allison Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 Allison Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center