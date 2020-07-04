3417 Allison Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom duplex on a corner lot. Plank floors in the living and dining areas. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Pass through bar from the dining into the kitchen. Washer & Dryer connections. Two large bedrooms with walk in closets. Covered patio and small backyard. Driveway should accomodate 4 cars. Dining, shopping and entertainment nearby. Ready for move in!! No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This property does not accept Housing Assistance. Apply online at: FrontlineProperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

