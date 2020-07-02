All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3400 Chesapeake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3400 Chesapeake Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

3400 Chesapeake Drive

3400 Chesapeake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3400 Chesapeake Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME w Easy Access to all Arlington has to offer!! Warm and welcoming living room w cozy wood burning fireplace and Lovely French Doors looking out onto back deck! Galley style kitchen boasts NEW REFRIGERATOR, lots of cabinet space AND PANTRY! Counter-tops have sophisticated finish, accentuating the back-splash, cabinetry and LUSH flooring! Bathrooms have had complete make overs! New vanities, lighting, tiled tub surround, and all new hardware! Master bed has en suite bath and TWO closets! Newly installed flooring and fresh paint throughout. Large backyard w storage shed and GREAT SIZE DECK, perfect for entertaining or catching some rays with a good book! Don't miss this one - view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Chesapeake Drive have any available units?
3400 Chesapeake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Chesapeake Drive have?
Some of 3400 Chesapeake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Chesapeake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Chesapeake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Chesapeake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Chesapeake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3400 Chesapeake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Chesapeake Drive offers parking.
Does 3400 Chesapeake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Chesapeake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Chesapeake Drive have a pool?
No, 3400 Chesapeake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Chesapeake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3400 Chesapeake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Chesapeake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Chesapeake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center