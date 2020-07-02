3400 Chesapeake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME w Easy Access to all Arlington has to offer!! Warm and welcoming living room w cozy wood burning fireplace and Lovely French Doors looking out onto back deck! Galley style kitchen boasts NEW REFRIGERATOR, lots of cabinet space AND PANTRY! Counter-tops have sophisticated finish, accentuating the back-splash, cabinetry and LUSH flooring! Bathrooms have had complete make overs! New vanities, lighting, tiled tub surround, and all new hardware! Master bed has en suite bath and TWO closets! Newly installed flooring and fresh paint throughout. Large backyard w storage shed and GREAT SIZE DECK, perfect for entertaining or catching some rays with a good book! Don't miss this one - view today!