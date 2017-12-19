All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
309 Dakota Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 Dakota Drive

309 Dakota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Dakota Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Cozy 1 story house will make you feel home right away!!!! Very well maintained, clean, and decorated beautifully!! Open Patio in the backyard, for your enjoyment of the outdoor!!!! Zoned to the sought after Mansfield ISD!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Dakota Drive have any available units?
309 Dakota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Dakota Drive have?
Some of 309 Dakota Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Dakota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Dakota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Dakota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 309 Dakota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 309 Dakota Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Dakota Drive offers parking.
Does 309 Dakota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Dakota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Dakota Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Dakota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Dakota Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Dakota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Dakota Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Dakota Drive has units with dishwashers.

