Arlington, TX
301 Hemlock Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:47 PM

301 Hemlock Drive

301 Hemlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 Hemlock Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1167102?source=marketing

Open floorplan full of light with split bedrooms. This versatile floorplan offers three bedrooms, one has french doors & could be used as an office or media room. Living room has vaulted, exposed beam ceilings. Master bedroom with sitting area, window seat, & two closets. AC upgraded in 2012. Exterior upgrades include Hardi Board siding & fascia, garage door, and new roof done in 2012. Walk into the backyard and you will find extended patio & storage shed!

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
Info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Hemlock Drive have any available units?
301 Hemlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Hemlock Drive have?
Some of 301 Hemlock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Hemlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Hemlock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Hemlock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Hemlock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 301 Hemlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 301 Hemlock Drive offers parking.
Does 301 Hemlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Hemlock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Hemlock Drive have a pool?
No, 301 Hemlock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 301 Hemlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Hemlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Hemlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Hemlock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

