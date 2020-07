Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with lots of storage, An open and Airy floor plan and fenced backyard that is tucked away in a gorgeous and quiet neighborhood. Very close to River Legacy Park, where you will find walking and bike trails, picnic areas, playground for the kids and more. Close to tons of Restaurants and shopping and not to mention Butler Elementary School one of the best rated in texas.