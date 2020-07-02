All apartments in Arlington
2716 Allen Avenue
2716 Allen Avenue

2716 Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Allen Avenue, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom home with recent upgrades and various work completed. Fresh paint, new flooring, new lighting. Home features large back yard. Covered patio area in back. Follow the RENTLY.com ad to VIEW the home.
AFTER VIEWING THE HOME -Please follow the www.frontlineproperty.com website for all application instructions. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DONE ONLINE ON WEBSITE! MUST TURN IN ALL DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO BE A COMPLETE APPLICATION!

https://frontlineproperty.com/apply-online/

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

