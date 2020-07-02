2716 Allen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom home with recent upgrades and various work completed. Fresh paint, new flooring, new lighting. Home features large back yard. Covered patio area in back. Follow the RENTLY.com ad to VIEW the home.

AFTER VIEWING THE HOME -Please follow the www.frontlineproperty.com website for all application instructions.



Kelly Lawless

Frontline Property Management

0600525

817-288-5559

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.