Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:08 AM

2703 Mintwood Pl

2703 Mintwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Mintwood Place, Arlington, TX 76016
Hilldale-Mintwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Coming Soon: This lovely home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood, just inside the coveted Martin High School district. Features include: hard flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, fenced yard and storage shed. In addition, to it's generous space and 3 bedrooms, this home includes a large bonus room with a closet that offers flexibility for an extra living space or 4th bedroom. Location offers easy access to freeways, shopping, schools and surrounding universities. Dogs welcome upon owners approval. Serious renters only please. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,695/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Mintwood Pl have any available units?
2703 Mintwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Mintwood Pl have?
Some of 2703 Mintwood Pl's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Mintwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Mintwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Mintwood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 Mintwood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2703 Mintwood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Mintwood Pl offers parking.
Does 2703 Mintwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Mintwood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Mintwood Pl have a pool?
No, 2703 Mintwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Mintwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 2703 Mintwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Mintwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 Mintwood Pl has units with dishwashers.

