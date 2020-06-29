2703 Mintwood Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

Coming Soon: This lovely home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood, just inside the coveted Martin High School district. Features include: hard flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, fenced yard and storage shed. In addition, to it's generous space and 3 bedrooms, this home includes a large bonus room with a closet that offers flexibility for an extra living space or 4th bedroom. Location offers easy access to freeways, shopping, schools and surrounding universities. Dogs welcome upon owners approval. Serious renters only please. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,695/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.