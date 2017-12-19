All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
2701 Norwood Lane
Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:47 AM

2701 Norwood Lane

2701 Norwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Norwood Lane, Arlington, TX 76013
Woodland West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
NO PETS as this home has been totally redone! You won't believe your eyes with this gem in Arlington! Upgrades, Upgrades & MORE Upgrades! Light, bright and airy with a TON of cabinets, black appliances to include double door refrigerator. Two tone paint throughout, can lights, wood blinds, alarm system, 2 car garage & sprinkler system! This complete package offers upgraded faucets, tile and counter-tops. You will be happy to call this home! Online App ONLY. $55 PP over the age of 18. Each person over the age of 18 must apply. Applications processed M-F and could take up to 5 days. Consumer to verify all data herein. Photo ID & 2 recent paystubs uploaded with app or app fee may be forfeit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Norwood Lane have any available units?
2701 Norwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Norwood Lane have?
Some of 2701 Norwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Norwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Norwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Norwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Norwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2701 Norwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Norwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2701 Norwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Norwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Norwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2701 Norwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Norwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2701 Norwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Norwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Norwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

