2701 Norwood Lane

Amenities
NO PETS as this home has been totally redone! You won't believe your eyes with this gem in Arlington! Upgrades, Upgrades & MORE Upgrades! Light, bright and airy with a TON of cabinets, black appliances to include double door refrigerator. Two tone paint throughout, can lights, wood blinds, alarm system, 2 car garage & sprinkler system! This complete package offers upgraded faucets, tile and counter-tops. You will be happy to call this home! Online App ONLY. $55 PP over the age of 18. Each person over the age of 18 must apply. Applications processed M-F and could take up to 5 days. Consumer to verify all data herein. Photo ID & 2 recent paystubs uploaded with app or app fee may be forfeit.