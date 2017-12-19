2701 Norwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

NO PETS as this home has been totally redone! You won't believe your eyes with this gem in Arlington! Upgrades, Upgrades & MORE Upgrades! Light, bright and airy with a TON of cabinets, black appliances to include double door refrigerator. Two tone paint throughout, can lights, wood blinds, alarm system, 2 car garage & sprinkler system! This complete package offers upgraded faucets, tile and counter-tops. You will be happy to call this home! Online App ONLY. $55 PP over the age of 18. Each person over the age of 18 must apply. Applications processed M-F and could take up to 5 days. Consumer to verify all data herein. Photo ID & 2 recent paystubs uploaded with app or app fee may be forfeit.