Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath home has been fully updated and remodeled! This home has an open living room with vaulted ceilings, perfect for entertaining guests. The master offers a sitting area & oversize shower with double shower heads. Kitchen is equipped with quartz counter tops & new stainless steel appliances. Huge formal dining with spectacular view of the backyard. Beautiful landscaping throughout the property.