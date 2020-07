Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Excellent property in a gated community with four bedrooms and a Game Room. Three full baths and one

half bath . Granite counter tops wood floors in entry, dining and family room , tile in all bathrooms. Master down and remaining bedrooms and a Game Room upstairs. Covered Patio at the back.