2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Welcome to this beautifully maintained home, surrounded by a canopy of full-grown trees. The kitchen offers newly updated granite counters tops, backsplash, and engineered hardwood floors that continue into the dining room. Both the living room and kitchen have been given a fresh coat of paint and the living room flooring has been replaced with beautifully designed tile. The entire upstairs flooring has been replaced with hardwood flooring and has brand new crown molding throughout the entire second floor. 2 car attached garage with 2 car covered carport! Incredible location offering quick access to highways, AT&T Stadium, Ballpark in Arlington & conveniently located between Dallas and Fort Worth.