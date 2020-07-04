All apartments in Arlington
2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane

2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautifully maintained home, surrounded by a canopy of full-grown trees. The kitchen offers newly updated granite counters tops, backsplash, and engineered hardwood floors that continue into the dining room. Both the living room and kitchen have been given a fresh coat of paint and the living room flooring has been replaced with beautifully designed tile. The entire upstairs flooring has been replaced with hardwood flooring and has brand new crown molding throughout the entire second floor. 2 car attached garage with 2 car covered carport! Incredible location offering quick access to highways, AT&T Stadium, Ballpark in Arlington & conveniently located between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane have any available units?
2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane have?
Some of 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Chinquapin Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

