Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great home in a quiet, established neighborhood in the Martin High school zone. House is clean and ready for move in! Vaulted ceilings, wet bar, spacious kitchen with eat-in space all add to the charm of this home! Brand new carpet and lots of natural light. HUGE backyard in a sought-after community & school district! You won't want to miss out on this home!