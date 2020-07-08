Wonderfully cared for home! This property is beautiful inside and out. Close to I-20 makes getting to Dallas or Fort Worth a breeze. Highly desired Arlington Schools. Split master bedroom with two walk in closets. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have nice sized walk in closets as well. The back yard is perfect out door living with nice open patio and plush St.Augustine grass.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2515 Blue Quail Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
What amenities does 2515 Blue Quail Drive have?
Some of 2515 Blue Quail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Blue Quail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Blue Quail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.