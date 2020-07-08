2515 Blue Quail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Wonderfully cared for home! This property is beautiful inside and out. Close to I-20 makes getting to Dallas or Fort Worth a breeze. Highly desired Arlington Schools. Split master bedroom with two walk in closets. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have nice sized walk in closets as well. The back yard is perfect out door living with nice open patio and plush St.Augustine grass.