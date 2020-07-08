All apartments in Arlington
2515 Blue Quail Drive

Location

2515 Blue Quail Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Wonderfully cared for home! This property is beautiful inside and out. Close to I-20 makes getting to Dallas or Fort Worth a breeze. Highly desired Arlington Schools. Split master bedroom with two walk in closets. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have nice sized walk in closets as well. The back yard is perfect out door living with nice open patio and plush St.Augustine grass.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Does 2515 Blue Quail Drive have any available units?
2515 Blue Quail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Blue Quail Drive have?
Some of 2515 Blue Quail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Blue Quail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Blue Quail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Blue Quail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2515 Blue Quail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2515 Blue Quail Drive offer parking?
No, 2515 Blue Quail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2515 Blue Quail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Blue Quail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Blue Quail Drive have a pool?
No, 2515 Blue Quail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Blue Quail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2515 Blue Quail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Blue Quail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 Blue Quail Drive has units with dishwashers.

