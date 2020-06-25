2508 Sherry Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this lovely house in Arlington. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex has been remodeled from the master bathroom with new bathtub and new counter tops, sinks in the kitchen. Walking distance to the Sam Houston High School. Very easy access to Hwy 360, and located in a convenient location, minutes away from grocery stores and restaurants, 8mins to TCC Southeast, 11mins to UTA. Please come to see and make this your new home. All infos deem reliable but do not warrant, agents please verify the schools and room measurements.