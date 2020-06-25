All apartments in Arlington
2508 Sherry Street

Location

2508 Sherry Street, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this lovely house in Arlington. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex has been remodeled from the master bathroom with new bathtub and new counter tops, sinks in the kitchen. Walking distance to the Sam Houston High School. Very easy access to Hwy 360, and located in a convenient location, minutes away from grocery stores and restaurants, 8mins to TCC Southeast, 11mins to UTA. Please come to see and make this your new home. All infos deem reliable but do not warrant, agents please verify the schools and room measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Sherry Street have any available units?
2508 Sherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Sherry Street have?
Some of 2508 Sherry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Sherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Sherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Sherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Sherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2508 Sherry Street offer parking?
No, 2508 Sherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Sherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 Sherry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Sherry Street have a pool?
No, 2508 Sherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Sherry Street have accessible units?
No, 2508 Sherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Sherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Sherry Street has units with dishwashers.

