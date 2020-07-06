2504 Highgate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave Property Amenities

Nice Single Story Home in Arlington near Lake Arlington - This single story home is ready for move in. It features a large living are with fireplace and has a dining area beside the kitchen. The kitchen has a microwave.

The flooring is plank in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Blinds, ceiling fans, fenced yard. Arlington ISD. No smoking, no pets. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. House is all electric.



No Pets Allowed



