2504 Highgate Drive
Last updated March 31 2019 at 9:50 AM

2504 Highgate Drive

2504 Highgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Highgate Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nice Single Story Home in Arlington near Lake Arlington - This single story home is ready for move in. It features a large living are with fireplace and has a dining area beside the kitchen. The kitchen has a microwave.
The flooring is plank in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Blinds, ceiling fans, fenced yard. Arlington ISD. No smoking, no pets. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. House is all electric.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4620530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Highgate Drive have any available units?
2504 Highgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Highgate Drive have?
Some of 2504 Highgate Drive's amenities include ceiling fan, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Highgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Highgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Highgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Highgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2504 Highgate Drive offer parking?
No, 2504 Highgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Highgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Highgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Highgate Drive have a pool?
No, 2504 Highgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Highgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2504 Highgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Highgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Highgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

