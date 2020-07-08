All apartments in Arlington
2503 Indigo Lane
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:35 AM

2503 Indigo Lane

2503 Indigo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2503 Indigo Lane, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated + Modern. Centrally located. Affordable. Hands down one of the best values in the heart of Arlington! Located minutes from the Farmers Market, local shopping, restaurants, UTA + The Parks Mall, this newly remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath features almost 1,000 sqft with fresh interior + exterior paint, new laminate floors, new countertops + XL bedrooms! Each bedroom is naturally lit and includes a WIC + the privacy of a full bath. Full size W-D connections on site with a FRIDGE included. The property provides a cozy feel with a fenced backyard + private driveway that leads to 2 dedicated carports.

Application fee is $40 per resident over 18 (covers the background & credit check).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Indigo Lane have any available units?
2503 Indigo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Indigo Lane have?
Some of 2503 Indigo Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Indigo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Indigo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Indigo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Indigo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2503 Indigo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Indigo Lane offers parking.
Does 2503 Indigo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Indigo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Indigo Lane have a pool?
No, 2503 Indigo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Indigo Lane have accessible units?
No, 2503 Indigo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Indigo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Indigo Lane has units with dishwashers.

