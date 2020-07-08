2503 Indigo Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace oven

Updated + Modern. Centrally located. Affordable. Hands down one of the best values in the heart of Arlington! Located minutes from the Farmers Market, local shopping, restaurants, UTA + The Parks Mall, this newly remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath features almost 1,000 sqft with fresh interior + exterior paint, new laminate floors, new countertops + XL bedrooms! Each bedroom is naturally lit and includes a WIC + the privacy of a full bath. Full size W-D connections on site with a FRIDGE included. The property provides a cozy feel with a fenced backyard + private driveway that leads to 2 dedicated carports.



Application fee is $40 per resident over 18 (covers the background & credit check).