Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom duplex with a great layout. The kitchen has been updated. House has a huge master bedroom and extra storage in the master bath. Close to I-360, I-30 and I-20. Next to Six Flags and downtown Arlington. Schools close by. Shopping, restaurants and entertainment with in the area. Sports venues close by.



Open House Sunday, October 6 2-4pm