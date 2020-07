Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Fannin Farms subdivision, this five bedroom three and a half bath home has it all! Three living areas, two dining areas and an office! Spacious island kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops and tons of cabinets! Master bedroom is downstairs and has bath with separate shower, jetted tub, separate vanities and walkin closet. Other bedrooms are nice sized! Fenced backyard with open patio. Two car garage! Convenient location! Mansfield ISD! This is a must see!