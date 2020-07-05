All apartments in Arlington
2414 Indigo Ln
2414 Indigo Ln

2414 Indigo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Indigo Lane, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bed 2 bath half of duplex. Arlington- 76015 - Hard to find move in ready rental with 2 car carport! Recently painted, new flooring, new HW Heater & ready for you now. Split bedroom design is perfect for privacy. Open floor plan and located in a convenient location of South Arlington. One side of duplex. Easy access to to dining, entertainment, shopping, parks, etc...

Directions: From 20, Take Bowen N, R on Palo Alto, L on Indigo to 2414 Indigo (on L)

No housing. No short term lease.

(RLNE4730504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Indigo Ln have any available units?
2414 Indigo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2414 Indigo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Indigo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Indigo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Indigo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Indigo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2414 Indigo Ln offers parking.
Does 2414 Indigo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Indigo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Indigo Ln have a pool?
No, 2414 Indigo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Indigo Ln have accessible units?
No, 2414 Indigo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Indigo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 Indigo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 Indigo Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2414 Indigo Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

