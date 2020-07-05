2414 Indigo Ln

Amenities

pet friendly carport

Great 3 bed 2 bath half of duplex. Arlington- 76015 - Hard to find move in ready rental with 2 car carport! Recently painted, new flooring, new HW Heater & ready for you now. Split bedroom design is perfect for privacy. Open floor plan and located in a convenient location of South Arlington. One side of duplex. Easy access to to dining, entertainment, shopping, parks, etc...



Directions: From 20, Take Bowen N, R on Palo Alto, L on Indigo to 2414 Indigo (on L)



No housing. No short term lease.



(RLNE4730504)